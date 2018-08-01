× Exclusive: Science Center of Iowa Announces New Permanent Lego Exhibit

DES MOINES, Iowa — A big new exhibit is coming to the Science Center of Iowa and it will be staying put … as soon as a few million bricks are put in place.

The Science Center of Iowa announced on Wednesday it’s newest exhibit, “Brick By Brick”, will open on Labor Day, September 5th. This won’t be a visiting attraction. The exhibit will become a permanent fixture at the museum.

“Brick By Brick” inspires kids to think and build. It will feature replicas of famous pieces of architecture including the St. Louis Gateway Arch, Hoover Dam and the The Colosseum in Rome. It will also feature a 60-foot replica of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge.

Curt Simmons, President and CEO of SCI, says this is a shift in their exhibit strategy. He calls it “an investment in the experience that our visitors can expect on a daily basis.”

While checking out the replicas kids will also be able to build and test their own structures and simple machines. The Science Center says the exhibit is in line with the state’s new science standards which calls for teaching more engineering principles in classrooms.