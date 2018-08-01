Iowa Crops Progress Ahead of Average

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most of the week was good for fieldwork according to the Iowa Crop Progress report.

Hay and oat harvest is starting to move along while corn and bean progress is staying ahead of the average.

Ninety-six percent of the corn crop has silked, two weeks ahead of the five-year average. Thirty-one percent of the corn crop has reached the dough stage, 6 days ahead of average. Corn conditions are 78 percent good or excellent.

Ninety percent of the soybean crop is blooming with 63 percent setting pods eight days ahead of the average, soybean conditions are at 77 percent good to excellent.

Pasture conditions are still weak, only about 54 percent good to excellent and drought conditions persist in southern Iowa.