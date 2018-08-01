Iowan With Multiple Stalking Charges Admits To Police Questioning in Search For Mollie Tibbetts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWESHIEK COUNTY, -- For nearly two weeks, tips and phone calls have not led investigators to finding Mollie Tibbetts. "We are pursuing every lead that is available to us," said Kevin Winker, Director of Investigation Operations for the Department of Public Safety.

Despite that, they were taken to the doorstep of Deep River resident Wayne Cheney's home. "I don't know who those two were but they took me down to the fire station Tuesday and questioned me for two hours." Cheney went on to say, "I don`t remember what they asked me."

Cheney also lives within walking distance the hog farms investigators reportedly searched recently while investigating the twenty-year old University of Iowa student's disappearance. He said, "I just thought it was a waste of time but oh well."

His location to the hog farms along with Iowa court documents that show Cheney has entered guilty pleas on two occasions for stalking, once in Poweshiek County in 2009 and again in Marion County just four years ago. DCI officials could not confirm or deny the questioning of Cheney or whether or not he has been cleared as a suspect. Cheney says he does not know the Tibbetts family and hopes Mollie is found soon.

The Tibbetts family, along the Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa plan to hold a press conference Thursday at 11 am. It will be at the Michael J. Manatt Community Center at 105 Jackson St in Brooklyn Iowa. Across from the First State Bank.