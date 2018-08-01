× MidAmerican Energy to Sponsor ISU Football Field and Performance Center

AMES, Iowa — It’s still Jack Trice Stadium … but the field inside it now has a new name.

On Wednesday Iowa State Athletics announced a new partnership with Mid-American Energy. It includes the naming rights of the football field at Jack Trice Stadium as well as a new “Student Performance Center.”

The naming rights on the field will begin with the start of the football season on September 1st in Ames. The Student Performance Center was approved by the Iowa Board of Regents in April. Construction is not expected to begin until next spring, according to Iowa State Athletics.