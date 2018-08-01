× New Iowa Supreme Court Justice to be Named Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds will break up the all men’s club on the Iowa Supreme Court Wednesday afternoon.

Reynolds, the first woman to lead the state of Iowa, will announce her choice of a new Supreme Court Justice from a field of three nominees, all of them women. The announcement will come at a press conference at 3:30 p.m. The Iowa Supreme Court is currently made up of seven men.

District Court judge Susan Christensen, West Des Moines attorney Terri Combs and Chief Judge Kellyann Lekar were chosen as finalists by the Iowa Judicial Nominating Commission. The new justice will replace Bruce Zager who is retiring from the high court.