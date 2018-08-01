× One Neighbor Gets Bought Out After Flood And The Other Doesn’t

DES MOINES, Iowa– Homeowners on 57th street in Des Moines are still recovering one month after the flood.

Some folks who live there are still without hot water.

“Well I am not going to invest in a hot water heater and a furnace until I found out if I am going to stay or not,” resident Kayde Heidt said.

Her home is among eighty others on a buyout list, but Heidt is still weighing her options.

The city agreed to pay %110 of Heidt’s home which is worth $140,000.

“I think it’s too low, so we will have an appraisal I am sure, there are so many factors,” Heidt said.

Heidts home is unsafe so the city is buying it out.

Heidt’s neighbors LeAnn Auxier’s home is not, so it is not being bought out.

“I begged for them to buy me out because it doesn’t look like they are going to fix the problem,” Auxier said.

Auxier is talking about outdated storm sewer drains which will fail again unless, the city does something.

“Buying out four homes and turning that into a green space catch is not going to work, it’s on a hill water rolls downhill it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that out,” Auxier said.

Both homes have yellow tags but both homeowners aren’t being offered the same deal and, Auxier wants a buyout so there isn’t a next time.