Pay Off Library Fees by Donating Food

CLIVE, Iowa -- Nobody likes to have to pay for overdue library books. The Clive Public Library has come up with a way to pay your fines as well as help out the community. The library is hosting its third annual “Food for Fines.” Starting August 1st, library patrons can exchange non-perishable food items for fines they owe on overdue materials.

Library patrons receive a $1 credit for every non-perishable food item donated up to a total of $5. The library said about 25 percent of their patrons have some sort of overdue materials and that many of them have been waiting for the Food for Fines program to pay off their debt. The donated food will be given back to the community through the Clive Community Services Food Pantry.

“People in Clive and the community in general are pretty giving people and then to get a bonus of saving a little bit on their fines or some people actually payed off some fines they had,” City of Clive Leisure Services Director Todd Seaman said.

Another program at the library allows community members to bring excess produce to the library for people to take as they please.

“We’ve seen a lot of zucchinis and cucumbers and I’m sure the tomatoes are about to start coming in and people are excited to have a good place to bring things and as you can see there’s not much on the table right now it comes and goes very quickly,” Clive Public Library Adult Services Librarian Teri Nelson said.

You can bring produce or canned food at any time in August. You don’t have to have an overdue library book. Last year the Clive Public Library had about 50 or 60 pounds donated, and they are expecting a lot more this year.

The library is located at 1900 NW 114th Street in Clive.