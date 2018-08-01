× Police: Man Was High on Marijuana, Driving 3 Kids in Truck Bed on I-235

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is behind bars accused of driving while high on marijuana with three children in the bed of his pickup truck.

Police spotted the pickup on I-235 around 11:00 Monday night with three children in the truck bed.

According to a preliminary complaint, officers pulled the driver over and could immediately smell marijuana. The driver, 45-year-old Jamie Cole, told police he smoked an hour before the traffic stop.

A search of the truck turned up a container with a leafy green substance in it and a glass pipe. Police also found a two-foot-long machete.

Cole was arrested and is charged with three counts of child endangerment-substantial risk, operating while intoxicated, drug possession, and carrying weapons while intoxicated. He’s being held in the Polk County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

The three children were picked up by a family member and a no contact order is now in place.