× Trench Run Pays Tribute to Training Done During World War I

JOHNSTON, Iowa – “No Man’s Land” Trench Run pays tribute to the 100th anniversary of the role Camp Dodge played during World War I.

Camp Dodge served as a major U.S. Army training base for solders from 1917-1918. The site trained more than 118,000 soldiers including 3,576 Iowans.

The run is named after the dangerous areas soldiers faced on the front lines. It is 10-kilometers through the Camp Dodge Joint Maneuver Training Center.

People will go through woods, rolling hills, streams, prairies and various obstacles.

About 493 people are registered for the run, with a limit of 1,000 participants. People are asked to register online prior to the run Sunday August 5th.

People must be at least 14-years-old or older to register. The run is free.

No Man’s Land Trench Run begins at 7:30 a.m. August 5th, with packet pickup at 5:30 a.m.

This is the third year the Iowa National Guard is hosting the run.