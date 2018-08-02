AAU Junior Olympics Wraps Up Competitions This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The AAU Junior Olympics in Des Moines wraps up this weekend sending many athletes and their families home with memories and trophies.

Only a few competitions continue this weekend. Friday from 9:30 A.M. to 5 P.M. wrestling competitions happen at the Iowa Event Center. Then Friday and Saturday from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. track and field events happen at Drake Stadium.

You can still buy daily passes for $15 that will get you into every venue.

There are also some unconventional athletic competitions at the AAU Junior Olympics this week such as jump rope, speed stacking and baton twirling.

Baton twirling finished Thursday and women from all over the country competed in several different events like single, double, triple and even quadruple baton twirling. These athletes of all ages spend hours in the gym everyday practicing their two and a half minute routines.

“A lot of people just see us on the field as, you know we’re in the pretty costumes and we’re just composed and make things look really easy, but we actually do spend hours and hours in the gym and training just like everyone else does in sports,” baton twirling competitor from Toledo Ohio Stephanie Hill said.

Eleven-year-old Ethan Biggerstaff of Waukee won in his division of sport stacking, which is an event where competitors stack cups and very impressive speeds. Biggerstaff won by completing his cup stacking cycle in 6.488 seconds.