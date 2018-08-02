× Attempted Murder Charge in Rolling Gun Battle from March

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a rolling gun battle that happened back in March.

Twenty-year-old Donovan Hargrove was booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday.

Court documents say Hargrove was driving one of the vehicles involved in a rolling gun battle that happened March 22nd near E. 13th and Cleveland. Police say witnesses told them gunfire was exchanged by the people in two vehicles, and it appeared one vehicle was chasing the other.

No one was injured in the shooting.