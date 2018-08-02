Butter Sculpting Underway One Week Before the State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa State Fair is one week away. That means it is crunch time for Sarah Pratt.

The Fair's official butter sculptor has already finished work on the butter cow. Now comes the companion piece: a replica "Waterloo Boy" John Deere tractor.

Pratt is sculpting the tractor as a tribute to the 100th Anniversary of John Deere and its Waterloo manufacturing plant. Pratt says she visited the John Deere museum to see the real thing and has a model tractor on hand at the Agriculture Building on the Iowa State Fairgrounds to help with the details. Pratt says the tractor will be ready for visitors when the gates open on August 9th.

After weeks of sculpting you'd think Pratt would be done with butter, but think again.

"I never get sick of butter," she says, "We don't have a whole lot in our garage fridge except for bottled water and butter. We are always stocked in butter. No, there is never a time where we get sick of butter."

The Iowa State Fair runs August 9th-19th this year.