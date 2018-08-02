× DCI: Agents Aware of Alleged Mollie Tibbetts Sighting in Missouri, Say It’s Been ‘Handled’

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the investigation into the whereabouts of missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts continues, investigators say they’ve looked into claims she was spotted in Missouri last week.

Mike Krapfl, a Special Agent with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, tells Channel 13 the DCI was made aware of an alleged sighting of Mollie Tibbetts at a truck stop in Kearney, Missouri on July 26th.

Krapfl also said the report of the sighting, “has been handled.” He would not confirm whether that meant the report was unsubstantiated.

The DCI is taking part in a news conference Friday morning at the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office in Montezuma to discuss the investigation into Mollie Tibbetts disappearance.