‘Fore’ Cheers for Local Charity Raising Money to Provide Adaptive Outdoor Experiences

ADEL, Iowa -- Its name is "Building Brighter Dreams" and that's just what the charity will be able to do thanks to wildly successful golf fundraiser.

It was the fourth annual golf tournament hosted by "Building Brighter Dreams" at River Valley Golf Course in Adel. The group provides trips into Iowa's great outdoors for kids, teens and young adults with physical disabilities or who are battling terminal illnesses. Those trips include fishing, hunting and deer antler "shed hunting."

The group started five years ago with just a few friends. On Friday 44 teams signed up to tee off and keep the mission going.

Founder Tyler Bass says all of the money raised by the tournament will be turned around instantly this fall to make dreams come true for Iowans.

"Bringing those kids in it's amazing to see their response in regards to doing things they've never done before and they never want to leave and they always want to come back," says Bass, "for us that tells us that we're hitting home with what we're trying to do."

You can find out more about Building Brighter Dreams by visiting their website.