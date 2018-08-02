× Possible Sighting of Mollie Tibbets Reported in Missouri

DES MOINES, Iowa — New details are being released into the disappearance of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, including a possible sighting of her in Missouri.

The search now has investigators looking across state lines. Authorities in Kearney, Missouri say someone notified them of a woman resembling Tibbetts at a truck stop on July 26th, that’s one week after she disappeared.

Kearney is about 250 miles away from Brooklyn, where Tibbetts was last seen while jogging on July 18th around 7:30 p.m. She was reported missing the next day after she did not show up for work.

Kearney Police responded to the possible sighting and released a statement:

“Officers conducted a thorough search of the area, spoke with all possible witnesses, and reviewed all available video footage. A report was sent to the investigating task force regarding this possible sighting.”

The Tibbetts family will join Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa for a news conference Thursday in Brooklyn about the reward fund and how to contribute to it. The family announced Wednesday in a Facebook post that they are offering a $30,000 reward. A significant increase in that reward is expected to be announced at the 11:00 a.m. news conference Thursday, the Today Show reports it will be at least $148,000.

A donation agreement form must be filled out and sent in with a check to: First State Bank, 104 Jackson St, P.O. Box 532, Brooklyn, IA 52211.

Police say even the slightest clue could help. If you have information you think could help find Mollie, call 1-800-452-1111.