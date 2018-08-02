× Suspect in Clive Shooting Apprehended in Las Vegas

CLIVE, Iowa – A suspect in a shooting that injured a Clive man back in June has been arrested in Las Vegas.

The Clive Police Department says they were notified Wednesday that 30-year-old Anthony Mong was taken into custody in Las Vegas, Nevada on outstanding warrants for willful injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and going armed with intent.

The warrants relate to an incident on June 1st. Police were called to 82nd and Franklin Avenue at 8:46 p.m. on a report of someone injured by gunshot. When they arrived, they found 49-year-old Shane Woods of Humeston, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say Woods was visiting with people when Mong approached the group and shot at them. Mong then fled in a vehicle.

Police say the United States Marshals Service and the Las Vegas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Mong’s arrest.