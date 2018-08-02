Mollie Tibbetts’ Family Hopes Reward Inspires Someone to Do the Right Thing and Bring Her Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Iowa-- Mollie Tibbetts' family and boyfriend say they know she is still alive and, Thursday they begged her captors to let her go.

It’s now been 15 days since the 20-year-old University of Iowa student disappeared after going for an evening run in the town of Brooklyn.

"It was just flying by the seat of your pants because I’ve never set up a rewards fund for my daughter," Laura Calderwood said.

Setting up a missing persons fund, is something Mollie's mom Laura Calderwood thought she’d never have to do.

Now, she hopes the $172,000 reward fund helps bring her daughter home.

“A bring Mollie Tibbets home safe rewards fund, set up at first state bank here in Brooklyn, Iowa,” Calderwood said. “We believe Mollie is alive and who ever abducted her we are pleading with you to release her."

Until then, Mollie’s family says they'll stay hopeful and, will continue to help find her.

“Every day I feel Mollie’s presence with me sometimes, I just feel her sitting on my shoulder Mollie was an incredibly strong young woman, Mollie is lending me her strength day and night," Calderwood said.

Mollie's hasn't been seen since July 18th, when she went for a run.

Her boyfriend Dalton Jack was the last person to have contact with her.

“Imagine this was you everybody has a Mollie in their life a person that has affected them in a way she affected everyone standing up here now,” Jack said.

The family is working to with Crimestoppers to help field tips with one goal in mind, locate Mollie and bring her home.

We are expecting to learn more about the investigation at a 9:30 a.m. press conference at the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Department.

If you have any information that can help investigators locate Mollie Tibbets call 1-800-452-1111. If you would like to contribute to the reward fund – click here.