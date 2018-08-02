Volunteers Needed Now to Feed Hungry Kids in Johnston this Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Summer may be coming to an end but the need for food for hungry kids in Johnston isn't disappearing.

The Johnston School District and Johnston Partnership offer free lunches to anyone under 18 on weekdays during the summer. More than 100 kids take part every day. However their next lunch could be in doubt if the city can't find more volunteers to serve the food.

10 volunteers are needed every day to serve meals. This summer started fine but fewer volunteers have been available in recent weeks. Now more volunteers are needed to help serve the final two weeks of meals.

"Without it a lot of these kids would not be eating, would not always have lunch," says Andrea Cook, Program Director for the Johnston Partnership, "They would have breakfast and lunch if they were at school so without the summer lunch program they would be missing another meal every day.

You can sign up for a volunteer shift on the Johnston Partnership's website. The summer lunch program concludes on August 17th.