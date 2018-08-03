× DCI Keeping Cards Close to Chest in Mollie Tibbetts Investigation; Reward Now Over $200K

MONTEZUMA, Iowa – Investigators continue to remain tight-lipped about the investigation into the disappearance of 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

Tibbetts was last seen on July 18th while running in Brooklyn around 7:30 p.m. She was reported missing the following day after she did not show up for work.

Investigators held a news conference Friday morning at the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office about their efforts to find Mollie and the investigation.

“Since I last met with you on Tuesday, the investigative response has not slowed down. Investigators from the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s office, the DCI, and the FBI continue to complete leads that have come in as well as evaluate and prioritize new leads being received each day. Unfortunately, we have not found Mollie,” said Kevin Winker, Director of Investigative Operations for the Iowa Department of Public Safety. “But it is not due to a lack of effort or lack of resource.”

When asked whether there were any suspects in the case, Winker replied “As far as suspects go, we’re continuing to look at all possibilities. I cannot comment on if there are suspects or persons of interest.”

Winker said he understands the frustration about the lack of information being released to the public about the case, “We are constantly evaluating what information we should release and what we shouldn’t. We feel this is the best approach because it gives us the best opportunity to resolve this case.”

Mollie’s father, Rob Tibbetts, spoke about how the family is doing during this crisis. “Time is compressed. Days feel like weeks. We’re all in this together. We are deeply appreciative of the partnership with law enforcement and media.”

Investigators plan to hold a news conference next Tuesday to offer more updates on the case.

Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa tells Channel 13 the reward fund to help find Mollie has grown to more than $200,000.

If you have any information that can help investigators locate Mollie Tibbets call 1-800-452-1111. If you would like to contribute to the reward fund – click here.