× Des Moines Police Find Vehicle That Killed Bicyclist, Arrest Warrant Issued

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have found the vehicle that hit and killed a bicyclist last weekend and have issued an arrest warrant for the man they say was driving it.

56-year-old Darrell Ford was hit and killed while riding his bicycle near MLK Parkway and Woodland Avenue around 1:00am on Saturday, July 28th. Police say surveillance video in the area shows the driver who hit Ford get out of the vehicle, look at the injured cyclist and then drive away.

Police have been searching for that driver and his vehicle for nearly a week. On Friday Des Moines Police announced they’d recovered the vehicle. It was found hidden in a rural area near Mitchellville on Wednesday.

Police have also issued an arrest warrant for Anthony J. McGilvrey on a charged of Leaving the Scene of Accident Causing Death. He was previously wanted for questioning in the investigation. If you have any information about McGilvrey’s whereabouts you’re asked to call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 515-223-1400.