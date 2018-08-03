× Despite Unsuccessful Search, Mollie’s Cousin Remains Hopeful

BROOKLYN, Iowa– Mollie Tibbetts is the 20- year old Brooklyn girl who went missing more than two weeks ago.

Her cousin Morgan Collum and, the community remain hopeful.

“I think about Mollie the moment I wake up and, I dream about her all day long and just wondering where she is,” Morgan Collum said.

Mollie Tibbetts went missing when she went on a run.

Investigators are combing Brooklyn and, the surrounding area looking for her.

“I know they are here to get Mollie home and for my family and that means everything,” Collum said.

The reward for Mollie’s safe return is $220,000 and counting.

Collum remains hopeful while cherishing to the last memory with her cousin.

“We were at my grandma’s house and we played this game called sardines, it’s a twist on hide and go seek, and I just remember laughing,” Collum said.

Mollie Tibbetts’ investigation took a twist when investigators went back to an area that was already searched, this time with cadaver dogs.

Wayne Chaney lives nearby, Chaney says earlier this week he was questioned by investigators about Mollie Tibbetts where about.

Meanwhile, the community wears pins and passes out flyers, trying to help find her

The rewards fund is donation based so far 54 donors have contributed.

If you know anything call crime stoppers or local police all tips will remain anonymous.