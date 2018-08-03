Early Morning Fire Guts Home South of Indianola

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – Several fire crews were called out to a house fire south of Indianola early Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 5:50 a.m. at 13713 McGregor Street. The Indianola Fire Department says a handful of fire departments were called to assist in putting out the fire.

Crews were still on the scene at 7:30 a.m., putting out the remaining flames. The home appears to be gutted.

Officials say one of the people inside woke to find the electricity off and that's when the fire was discovered.

The owner of the home tells Channel 13 everyone inside, including the family's animals, made it out of the home safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.