Free Bike Give-Away Saturday Before School Starts

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Bicycle Collective is donating over 70 bikes for children this weekend.

Des Moines Parks and Recreation, Des Moines Police Department, Des Moines Bicycle Collective and Fareway Foods are partnering together for the second “Bike Back to School” event.

Children who qualify for the free and reduced lunch program are eligible to receive a free bike, helmet and lock.

Des Moines Park and Recreation Marketing Supervisor Jen Fletcher said the event aims to promote a healthier lifestyle.

“If kids have a bike and they know how to ride it and ride it safely they’ll be comfortable on the streets, on the trails and taking their bike to school. They’ll have a helmet, they’ll have a bike lock so there isn’t a reason why they can’t ride their bike to school or anywhere in a safe manner,” Fletcher said.

During the event children will learn about bike safety, like how to use hand signals, looking both ways when crossing the street and how to ride a bike.

Children can receive a bike at the Des Moines Police Station Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Des Moines Bicycle Collective Mechanic Steve Babcock said last year the nonprofit donated 68 bikes to the event.

“It gives you a good feeling when you see them. Some kids are getting their first bike, and they just really enjoy it. Big smiles. We are going to do a group ride during the end. We will do a mile loop,” Babcock said.

Bikes are available while supplies last.

The Des Moines Police Station is located at 25 East 1st Street.