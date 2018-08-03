× Hinterland Music Festival Transforms Small Town Into Tiny City

SAINT CHARLES, Iowa — The small town of Saint Charles, Iowa becomes a tiny city this weekend with the music festival Hinterland. This two-day festival will bring in around 25,000 people, 5,000 of them camping overnight.

“We will have eight times as many people living in Saint Charles, camping at this festival,” Hinterland organizer Sam Summers said.

Hinterland is in its fourth year and this year the festival features 14 artists with Sturgill Simpson headlining on Saturday night.

Summers said there is a combination of artists that bring in people from 42 different states and Australia. “People look at the line-up and say that’s worth driving for,” Summers said.

He said the festival is a mix of genres, “I’d say it is a gritty Americana, combining Americana, Texas red dirt country, and then some indie and pop stuff on the Friday.”

Summers said this festival is for people of all ages and very family friendly, “We have a special camping area for families where you can set up and it’s quiet… also kids 12 and under are free to the festival and there are kids’ activities both Friday and Saturday.”

Camping areas are filling up quickly but there is still room available. Day of passes are $65 each. Visit https://www.hinterlandiowa.com/ for more information.