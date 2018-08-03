Matt Campbell Not Talking About “Other Football Programs”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Matt Campbell knows there is no escaping the rumor mill in college football, so he addresssed the rumors concerning him head on Friday.

Campbell has been rumored to be the top candidate to replace Urban Meyer as the Head Football Coach at Ohio State University if Meyer were to be removed as coach. Meyer is on paid administrative leave and facing an internal investigation by the school. Earlier this week a report from former ESPN writer Brett McMurphy showed Meyer was aware that one of his assistant coaches was physically abusing his wife. Meyer has publicly claimed he didn't know about the abuse but text messages between the victim and Meyer's wife appear to show he was fully aware.

Campbell, who is beginning his third season leading the Iowa State football team, is an Ohio native. National radio host Dan Patrick said on the air this week that his sources indicate Campbell is the top candidate to potentially replace Meyer.

On Friday Campbell said he wouldn't talk about other football programs. He says all he can do is continue working to prove that Ames is where he wants to be.

"I've always said this: you're either somebody in this profession who is trying to either be somebody or trying to do something. I think over the last two-and-a-half-years I've proven that my whole, sole mission is to be here and to do something," Campbell told reporters.

Iowa State opens the 2018 season on September 1st when they welcome South Dakota State to Jack Trice Stadium.

If Campbell were to leave Iowa State voluntarily after this season it would cost him and his next employer. The Des Moines Register reports it the current "buyout" for Campbell's contract is $7 million.