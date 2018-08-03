× One Person Killed in Shootout with Ottumwa Police, Search Continues for Another Suspect

OTTUMWA, Iowa — One suspect is dead, one is injured, one is in custody and one is on the run following a shootout in Ottumwa today.

Ottumwa Police Chief Tom McAndrew says officers were dispatched around 1:44pm on a report of shots fired on South Webster Street. As officers were responding they learned four individuals were running along a creek in the area. Police immediately put nearby Liberty Elementary School on lockdown.

When officers arrived on scene they found three individuals behind the school. Officers and at least one of the suspects exchanged fire. McAndrew says the shooting continued for “a few minutes” before the shooting stopped and police moved in.

Officers say they killed one of the suspects and wounded another. A third suspect was found in a ditch near the school. A fourth suspect escaped from the scene. Police consider that suspect to be armed and dangerous and are asking for everyone in the area to be vigilant.

The Ottumwa School District says children were never in harms way.