Clive Fire Marshall Gives Emotional Farewell Following Retirement

CLIVE, Iowa -- After more than two decades with the department, Clive Fire Marshall, Tony Collins is retiring.

Collins retired at the end of last month after serving 22 years with the department. As tradition allows, Collins said goodbye to his colleagues over the departments radio system thanking them.

Behind Collin's tough exterior, there's a soft side. He broke down after hearing his granddaughter wish him a special farewell. The girl can be heard saying, "Happy retirement Papa. We love you and we are proud of you." The message took Collins by surprise. On the department's Facebook page, it says Collin's granddaughter has him wrapped around her finger.