Dog Hollow Rendezvous Offers Live History Lessons near Oskaloosa

OSKALOOSA, Iowa- This weekend the Nelson Pioneer Farm near Oskaloosa will play host to the Dog Hollow Rendezvous. This is put on by the group Timberwolves Rendezvouer’s. This event was started in Ottumwa, and a few years ago moved to Oskaloosa.

“This is Dog Hollow rendezvous it’s our 26th year,” said Jim Walker, who is the leader of this event. “Our purpose is to bring people knowledge of what history like to give them a little taste what it was like back in the 1840s.”

The event covers historic living from the Revolutionary War up to about 1840. This includes period activities like hatchet throwing, and music with a dulcimer.

“It started for us to wife and I were trying to find something we could do together I would go to the black powder shoots,” said Dick Tedrow, along with wife Jane, of Carlisle. “She went up and talk to the women in the primitive camping and said I think I would enjoy doing this within a year we were doing it in 1989.”

The event runs 10-4 Saturday and 10-2 on Sunday.

Here is a link to the event site.