Investigators Losing Patience in Search for Driver Involved in Fatal Hit and Run

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police believe the suspect involved in a deadly hit and run is hiding and investigators say their patience is running out.

Investigators are looking for 32 – year- old Anthony McGilvery. They issued an arrest warrant charging him with leaving the scene of an accident causing death. Officers say the suspected driver hit and killed 56 – year – old Darrell Ford last Saturday while he was biking near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Woodland Avenue. Police found the SUV they say was involved in the incident abandoned near Mitchellville. On Friday, police arrested McGilvery’s wife, after they say she allowed her husband to drive despite knowing he did not have a license.

Department spokesperson, Sergeant Paul Parizek believe she and others may be helping to hide the suspect from police.

“He’s made the commitment to us through his attorneys that he’s gonna turn himself in but that time has come and gone. We are running out of patience . The victims family is hundreds of miles away and they need justice.”

Police say if the suspect does not turn himself in soon, they were arrest the other who they believe are helping him hide.