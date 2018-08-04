× Water Main Break Floods Downtown Farmers Market

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dozens are vendors and patrons were forced to evacuate downtown due to a massive water main break.

Just before 1 p.m emergency crews responded to 4th and Walnut on reports of the break. The weekly Downtown Des Moines Farmers Market closed at noon but water stranded vendors still working to pack up their merchandise. According to witness accounts the water was curb deep in some areas. Portions of the Court Avenue District were closed off the public due to the market but remained closed as crews work to address the situation.

Stay with Channel 13 for updates.