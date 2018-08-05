Driver Crashes Car into Gas Pump Causing Explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Investigators are waiting to view surveillance video to figure out what may have lead a driver to crash into a gas pump.

Firefighters responded to the Git and Go gas station at 2601 SW 9th Street shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday morning. Officials say the driver jumped the curb and crashed into the pump causing it to burst into flames. The driver and passenger of the car were able to make it out safety without any injures. Roads were closed near the gas station as crews worked on scene but have since re - opened.