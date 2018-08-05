Sears and Siepker go back and forth on OWI charges, Mid American Energy Field, Bama/Clemson vs the field, and Tiger vs Phil.
FACEOFF: OWI, Mid American Energy Field, College Football Rankings, Tiger vs Phil
-
MidAmerican Energy to Sponsor ISU Football Field and Performance Center
-
FACEOFF: Barnstormers, Puma, NBA Draft, Forgotten Trout, Hot Dogs
-
FACEOFF: Seneca Ballin, All Iowa Attack, Hats Immature? Siepker in Drag
-
Malls in the Metro Make Plans for Empty Department Stores
-
I THINK: Siepker Puts Hamilton the Musical in to Sports Terms We All Can Understand
-
-
I THINK: Trump Bashes Lebron, Siepker Says The President Needs to be Held to a Higher Standard
-
Sears, Kmart Closing 72 More Stores
-
Menace Player Has Season to Remember
-
FACEOFF: Baseball collision, No Football at Wrigley, ‘You’re killin’ me Smalls!
-
I THINK: Only a Matter of Time Before Alcohol is Sold Inside Kinnick Stadium to General Public
-
-
Nearly 90 mph Wind Gusts Recorded Near Hampton
-
I THINK: Former Drake Trainer Scott Kerr Deserved Better
-
I THINK: World Cup Ratings are Down, Just as Expected