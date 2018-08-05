× Young Woman’s Body Found in Southeast Iowa, Authorities Don’t Think it’s Mollie Tibbetts

LEE COUNTY, Iowa–Authorities said Sunday that they have discovered a young woman’s body in rural Lee County in the 2000 block of 235th Avenue near West Point in the far southeast part of the state.

In a news release that announced the discovery, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation didn’t release the identity of the woman. However, the release did include that authorities “have no reason to believe that the decedent is that of Mollie Tibbetts.”

An intense search has been underway since Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, disappeared July 18th from her boyfriend’s home in Brooklyn , where she has been taking care of his dog while he was away.

The news release about the body in Lee County didn’t disclose when someone found her, who discovered her or how she died.

The release described the woman’s body as a “white female in her early to mid-20’s.”

Coincidentally, Tibbetts is white and 20 years old.