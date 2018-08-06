× 75 Year Prison Sentence for Father Convicted of Sexually Abusing Daughter

JEFFERSON, Iowa — A judge in Greene County has sentenced James Exline to 75 years in prison for sexually abusing his daughter Paige Exline.

The judge also denied the motion for a new trial for James Exline.

There were two previous mistrials in the case and the third trial resulted in his conviction.

The judge says he will serve 50 years for count one of second degree sexual abuse and 25 years for count two of third degree sexual abuse. These sentences are to be served consecutively.

The judge says believes Exline was a danger to the community. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $1,000.

Paige Exline was 12-years-old when she and 16-year-old cousin Shakiah Cockerham were killed in a house fire in Guthrie County in May of 2017. Investigators say the fire was intentionally set by Patrick Thompson, James Exline’s stepson. He is charged with arson and murder in the case and his trial is scheduled for September 17th.

Noah Exline, Paige’s brother, is also charged with sexually abusing her. His trial is scheduled for October 30th.