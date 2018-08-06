Charges Filed after Fatal Shootout with Police in Ottumwa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTTUMWA, Iowa -- Two men are now facing charges for their alleged role in a burglary that left a homeowner injured and a shootout with police that left a third suspect dead.

32 year old Michael Bibby and 23 year old Dalton Cook are each charged with 1st Degree Burglary, 1st Degree Robbery and six counts of Attempted Murder. Police say the two men and a third accomplice, 35 year old David White, shot and injured a homeowner during a robbery last Friday. When police arrived on the scene they spotted three men running towards a nearby school that had classes in session.

Police chased the men behind the school and exchanged gunfire with the suspects. White was shot and killed, Bibby was shot and injured and Cook managed to escape. He was taken into custody hours later. Bibby and Cook are eache being held on $800,000 bond this evening.

Police initially believed a fourth man arrested during the investigation was tied to the robbery, but police no longer believe that to be the case.

The homeowner who was shot is expected to make a full recovery.