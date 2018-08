Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES - Dowling Catholic has won 5 straight state championships. The Maroons are one the best run a 4A team has ever seen.

Dowling will have a big time running game back in 2018 with Jayson Murray at RB, but they do have some holes to fill on 'D' as just 2 starters return.

The Maroons open up the season against Waukee August 24th.