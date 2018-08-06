× Lee County Body Identified, Suspect Arrested for Allegedly Leaving Scene of Deadly Accident

LEE COUNTY, Iowa – Investigators have released the name of a woman whose body was discovered Sunday near West Point, and charged a man in connection with her death.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says the body of 20-year-old Sadie Alvarado of Muscatine was found after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called at 10:42 a.m. to the 2000 block of 235th Avenue. Alvarado’s body was located on a gravel road.

Twenty-eight-year-old Damian Hamann of Morning Sun has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Hamann turned himself in to authorities Sunday.

Details of how the accident happened have not been released.

An autopsy has been schedule for Tuesday

The case remains under investigation.