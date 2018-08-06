× More Details Expected Monday in Case of Lee County ‘Suspicious’ Death

LEE COUNTY, Iowa – Investigators are expected to release more information Monday in what they are calling a “suspicious” death after the body of a young woman was discovered Sunday near West Point.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 2000 block of 235th Avenue Monday after receiving a report about a dead body that had been found.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of a white female in her early to mid-20s.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called to the scene to help with the case.

Investigators say they “are keenly aware” of the investigation into missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts and “have no reason to believe that the decedent is that of Mollie Tibbetts.”

The identity of the dead woman has not yet been released, but officials do say her death is considered suspicious.