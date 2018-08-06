× New Details Emerge in Mollie Tibbetts’ Disappearance

BROOKLYN, Iowa – New information is emerging in the case of a missing University of Iowa student, nearly three weeks after she was last seen.

Investigators say Mollie Tibbetts was last seen on her nightly run in Brooklyn on July 18th. She was reported missing the next day, after she didn’t show up for work.

Mollie’s mother confirmed with NBC News that police found Mollie’s computer, wallet, and driver’s license at her boyfriend’s house where she was staying. Her iPhone, Fitbit, and earbuds have still not been located.

Searches continue in the small Iowa community, including Wayne Cheney’s pig farm. Cheney was questioned by the FBI on July 26th.

Law enforcement has not publicly called Cheney a suspect in the disappearance of Tibbetts but Fox News reports the FBI interviewed Cheney again Friday and asked to search his property.

Despite each passing day, Mollie’s friends and loved ones are still holding out hope.

“I’ll never meet anyone like Mollie. Ever again in my entire life. Everybody wants to find Mollie,” said friend, Breck Goodman.

The reward to find Mollie Tibbetts is now up to $260,000. It’s the largest reward in Crime Stoppers of Central of Iowa’s history.

The tips are funneled through a server and into the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office then sends those tips to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Anyone with information on the case should call 1-800-452-1111.

To make a donation to the recovery fund, click here.