New Nature Center in Jester Park

GRANGER, Iowa — A new nature center in Jester Park in Granger opens August 15th. The center features interactive displays that teach people about Iowa’s wildlife.

This nature center has been an idea for 30 years and really began taking form seven years ago. After two years of construction and $10 million the nature center was built in the middle of Jester Park.

Polk County Conservation Director Richard Leopold said the nature center is going to be the perfect venue for school field trips, Boy Scout and Girl Scout meetings, and families looking for an interactive experience.