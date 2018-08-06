× Oskaloosa Man Drowns After Boat Capsizes in Des Moines River

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa – An Oskaloosa man drowned Sunday after a boat capsized on the Des Moines River northwest of Eddyville.

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were called out at 6:50 p.m. to the Des Moines River, near the 3200 block of James Trail, on a report of a boat that had overturned. The report said several people were in the water.

When emergency responders arrived, they found six people on shore. Forty-six-year-old Martin Almond was in the water and unconscious. Crews began life saving measures immediately.

Rescue crews also learned a female had last been seen floating down the river with the overturned boat. A crew from Eddyville Fire was launched downstream and was able to locate the female and pull her from the river. She was not injured.

Almond was transported to the Mahaska Health Partnership where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the incident continues.