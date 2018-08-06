× Police: Drunk Driver Took Off After Hitting 3 Pedestrians Downtown

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces charges after police say he drove drunk and hit three people in downtown Saturday night.

It happened at 215 East 2nd Street. Police say Moises Plaza’s truck jumped the curb and hit three people on the sidewalk along with another occupied vehicle.

They say Plaza then took off, speeding down Court Avenue. Police eventually caught him on Southeast 14th Street and Maury Street.

Plaza is charged with OWI, felony eluding, and several other traffic offenses.

The pedestrians were not injured in the incident.