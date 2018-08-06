× Weekend Bike Give-Away a Success

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dozens of students from across the state will be heading back to school in style this year.

Des Moines Parks and Recreation teamed up with the Des Moines Bike Coalition and Des Moines Police Department this weekend to hand out free bikes to kids.

More than 80 bikes and helmets were given away, but before they took them home the kids got a quick safety lesson.

“It was interesting to see how the kids learned to ride their bikes for the first time. Then to watch them navigate through a safety course to learn hand signals and things like that. It warms your heart to be able to see kids who never could have afforded a bike get a bike,” said Jen Fletcher with Des Moines Parks and Recreation.

Families came from as far away as Perry to get their hands on a new bike.