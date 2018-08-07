Ames Constructing Low Head Dam to Improve Safety on Skunk River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa- Construction has begun on a one million dollar project to alter the water flow on the Skunk River at the dam in North River Valley Park.

“We have a low head dam that we use to back water up in times of drought, lowhead dams have an inherent danger,” said Christina Murphy Assistant Director of Water and Pollution Control at the City of Ames. “The new design is a series of boulder weirs, will provide a little white water feature.”

The low head dam was built in 1984, as a way to use the Skunk River to recharge the aquifer supplying drinking water to Ames. The problem was uniform hydraulics which would create an undertow to anyone in the water going over the dam, or could capsize a canoe going over the dam.

Construction on the water feature is to take around 4 months, depending on the weather. That area of North River Valley Park will remain closed during that time.

The project was made possible by a $390,000 grant from the Iowa DNR, and contributions from the Outdoor Alliance of Story County, and the Iowa Whitewater Coalition, and the Hawkey Fly Fishing Association.