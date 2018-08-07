× Cedar Bridge Construction Could Begin Later This Month

WINTERSET, Iowa — Madison County is ready to rebuild the Cedar Bridge, again.

The Madison County Board of Supervisors awarded a contract at a meeting last month for re-construction of the bridge. It was destroyed by an arson fire in April 2017. Three teenagers were convicted of arson and sentenced to probation.

The County will pay Herberger Construction $719.663.20 to rebuild the bridge. According the Winterset Madisonian, that total is about $100,000 more than anticipated due to the increased price of steel used in beams has skyrocketed due to tariffs imposed on imported steel by the Trump Administration. Construction is expected to begin later this month.

The bridge was previously destroyed by an arsonist in September 2002. No arrests have been made in that investigation.