× City Council Approves Design Plan for Tunnel Connecting Gray’s Lake and Water Works Park

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council is moving forward with plans for an underpass between Gray’s Lake and Water Works Park.

The city council approved design plan Monday night. Construction of the walkway is expected to cost $3.5 million.

The city says the underpass will provide a safer, more convenient way for pedestrians and cyclists to cross Fleur Drive.

The tunnel will be 19.5 feet wide and 10 feet high. Work is set to begin early next year.