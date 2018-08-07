× DART Makes Changes to State Fair Route

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority is making it easier for people to ride buses during the Iowa State Fair.

For the first time, people can skip the lines and buy “Park & Ride” tickets on the MyDART app.

DART Marketing and Communications Manager Erin Hockman said there are some discounts for using the app, making tickets half off.

“Instead of having to wait in line at the ticket booth at your park and ride location you can download the myDART app for free and buy your ticket or the tickets for all of the folks you may be going to the fair with on that one app,” Hockman said.

Round-trip tickets for the fair will cost:

$2.00 for adults (ages 11+)

$1 children (6-10) adults (65+)

$1 Medicare card holders, people with disabilities

Children five and under ride for free

In addition all DART buses will drop off and pick up at gate 10 this year.

“That is really new, especially for the folks who are used to using our Southeast Polk park and ride location. Usually, the buses used to use gate eight so this year we will not be using gate eight at all. All locations will drop off at gate 10, and then everyone will return to gate 10 to get on their bus to get back to their park and ride location,” Hockman said.

Park & Ride State Fair pickup and drop-off locations include:

Southeast Polk High School: NE 80 th and Highway 163

and Highway 163 Iowa State Capitol: East 12 th Street

Street Center Street: 7th and Center Street

Hockman said depending on traffic, rides will take 15-20 minutes to get to your destination.

Park & Ride to the State Fair runs from 8:30 a.m. to midnight August 9th through the 19th.