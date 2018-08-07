× Gov. Reynolds Talks Tornado Recovery in Marshalltown, Attends Campaign Fundraiser

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — It has been 19 days since an EF-3 tornado tore through the middle of Marshalltown, causing extensive damage.

Gov. Kim Reynolds spent that night monitoring all of the storms from Camp Dodge with state emergency response leaders. Monday night, she was back in Marshalltown.

There were two reasons for the governor’s visit. She first took part in a campaign fundraiser, but then she ducked out to attend another meeting in town.

Reynolds says she joined a gathering of community leaders and non-profit groups to talk about the response to the storm and what else needs to be done.

The governor says she isn’t just offering sympathy, “We’re collecting data just to make sure that we hit the criteria that’s needed to apply for a federal disaster proclamation. So there’s both public assistance and individual assistance, so we’re busy doing the assessments to see where we’re at with that process.”

The governor says, most importantly, Monday was a chance for her to say thank you to the volunteers still working to clean up Marshalltown.