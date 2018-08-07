Oktemberfest Moves to New Location After Marshalltown Tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa- The Board of the Marshalltown Oktemberfest has announced the festival will go on this year, even after the tornado on July 19th.

The Board has accepted an offer from the Central Iowa Fairgrounds to move the event there to the east side of town. Oktemberfest has taken place around the Marshall County Courthouse Square downtown. After the tornado, it was realized the Courthouse could be closed for a year due to repairs.

“This is a time for our community to celebrate,” said Oktemberfest Chair Marilee Weatherman. “What we went through and what we continue to do as we rebuild, and to help all of our families in the community, not only with their homes, with the businesses, but to have some fun and be able to enjoy a little bit.”

Oktemberfest will be held September 27-29, and will also include the traditional parade, though the route has yet to be established. The theme for the celebration has also changed.

“We started out with a theme that was coming home to Marshalltown, and then once the tornado happened it seems to be the buzzword of Marshalltown Strong,” said Weatherman. “We are glad to incorporate that and change our theme to Marshalltown Strong for a theme for Octemberfest this year.”

“The Marshalltown Strong Movement was sort of born, and it’s picked up around our community,” said Garrett Goodman, of the Octemberfest Board. “It’s just encompasses what we are right now, everyone’s picking up and putting back together, and working together, it’s amazing what we’ve accomplished since the storm has happened.”

