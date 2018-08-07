× Reward Increases to $277K in Mollie Tibbetts Case

BROOKLYN, Iowa — The reward for information that leads to finding Mollie Tibbetts continues to grow, but there are still no signs of the missing 20-year-old University of Iowa student who hasn’t been seen in almost three weeks.

Investigators, who have released very little about the case, had cancelled a planned Tuesday news conference. They now say they’ll release more information into their investigation at a news conference on Friday.

The reward is now at $277,000 for information that leads to Mollie’s safe return.

She was last seen jogging in Brooklyn around 7:30 p.m. on July 18th. She was reported missing the next day when she did not show up for work.

Mollie’s dad says he thinks his daughter is still alive. In an interview with Fox News, Rob Tibbetts says he believes she left her boyfriend’s house willingly with someone she knows.

He went on to say he thinks she is caught in some kind of misunderstanding and the person was “over their head” about the nature of the relationship between the two.

Mollie’s mother, Laura Calderwood, told NBC News that police found her daughter’s computer, wallet, and driver’s license at her boyfriend’s house where she was staying. Her iPhone, Fitbit, and earbuds have still not been located.

Anyone with information on the case should call 1-800-452-1111 or submit a tip online through Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa.

To make a donation to the recovery fund, click here.